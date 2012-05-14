BOSTON May 14 Making annual budget projections
"If you have to put together an annual budget for your
department, your compensation may depend on your ability to
stick to it.
Here are three tips for creating a manageable budget:
1. Stay goal-oriented. If you aim to increase sales, make
that your overriding concern. Don't let other issues sidetrack
you.
2. Don't do it alone. Include your team members in
developing the budget - they may have knowledge about certain
line items that you don't.
3. Question your assumptions. A budget should take current
data, add assumptions, and create projections. Be careful about
the assumptions you make and question how likely they are to
come true. When you present the budget, you'll need to be
prepared to defend them."
