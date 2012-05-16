BOSTON May 16 "Generation X," those born between 1965 and 1978, has been overshadowed by the demographic behemoths bracketing them - greying, retirement-delaying Baby Boomers and leapfrogging Millennials. But no company can afford to ignore them, says Harvard Business Review.

"Generation X may be a smaller population than Baby Boomers or Millennials, but it wields great influence in today's organizations. People in this generation are the all-important bench strength for aging leadership.

To keep them around, here's how to keep them engaged.

1. Develop corporate chameleons. Gen-Xers like to continually learn. Rotate promising employees through different functions on a regular schedule. This will keep things fresh and prep them for leadership roles that require broad experience.

2. Bring them out of the shadows. Put Xers in charge of high-visibility projects to spotlight their abilities, or partner them with Baby Boomers who can enhance their careers.

3. Test their wings. Many Xers have an entrepreneurial spirit. Foster this interest by letting them take responsibility for a company-sponsored venture."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Don't Dismiss Your Gen X Talent" by Sylvia Ann Hewlett.

