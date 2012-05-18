BOSTON May 18 There are ways to cope with the
email overload that could be weighing down your work day, says
Harvard Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
endorsed by Reuters.
"Do you have thousands of messages in your inbox, and
receive hundreds more every day? Welcome to the club.
Instead of being overwhelmed by email, take these steps to
regain control:
1. Turn off the spigot. Unsubscribe to irrelevant
e-newsletters and turn off Facebook or Twitter notifications.
Consider whether colleagues are copying you on too many emails.
If so, ask to only be updated with final decisions.
2. Keep a clean inbox. It's easier to handle incoming
messages without clutter staring back at you. Create a new
folder called "Old Inbox" and put all your messages in there.
Then when new email comes in, sort it right away.
3. Take an occasional break. Disconnect from all things
digital once in a while. Take an email sabbatical next time you
go on vacation."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Stop Email
Overload" by Amy Gallo.
(For the full post, see:
here)