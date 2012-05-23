BOSTON May 23 Successful people work with what
they have at hand - whatever comes along - including surprises,
obstacles and even disappointments, at times adeptly turning
lemons into lemonade, says Harvard Business Review.
"Successful people work with what they have to achieve their
goals. This includes surprises, obstacles, and even
disappointments. Next time you face a challenge, think about how
it can help you.
Use negative feedback to gauge whether to invest more
resources or pull the plug before it's too late. Take your boss'
rejection of your idea as a chance to come up with a better one
that she will love. Use discouraging market research findings
about your product to develop a feature that customers can't
live without.
Instead of setbacks, see these events as gifts and make them
work for you."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "How to Turn an
Obstacle into an Asset" by Leonard A. Schlesinger, Charles F.
Kiefer, and Paul B. Brown.
