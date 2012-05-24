BOSTON May 24 The widespread use of social media - including more playful sites like Facebook and Twitter, as well as the business-focused LinkedIn - is becoming a powerful force in many job searches, says Harvard Business Review.

"More and more people are finding jobs via Twitter, Facebook, and other social media sites. These media aren't changing how we look for jobs, they are simply rebooting the traditional habits of successful job hunters and making them easier.

To boost your job search:

1. Build a better network. You used to pester people for their business cards at conferences and mixers. Twitter offers a better alternative. Lots of recruiters, hiring managers, and industry leaders hang out on Twitter, swapping job leads and industry updates.

2. Share evidence of your good work. Rather than dragging your portfolio to an interview, high-traffic sites such as YouTube and Pinterest can help you showcase your work. Recruiters increasingly prowl the web to look for the best candidates."

- Today's management tip was adapted from Smart Social Media Helps Jobs Find You" by George Anders.

