BOSTON May 24 The widespread use of social
media - including more playful sites like Facebook and Twitter,
as well as the business-focused LinkedIn - is becoming a
powerful force in many job searches, says Harvard Business
Review.
"More and more people are finding jobs via Twitter,
Facebook, and other social media sites. These media aren't
changing how we look for jobs, they are simply rebooting the
traditional habits of successful job hunters and making them
easier.
To boost your job search:
1. Build a better network. You used to pester people for
their business cards at conferences and mixers. Twitter offers a
better alternative. Lots of recruiters, hiring managers, and
industry leaders hang out on Twitter, swapping job leads and
industry updates.
2. Share evidence of your good work. Rather than dragging
your portfolio to an interview, high-traffic sites such as
YouTube and Pinterest can help you showcase your work.
Recruiters increasingly prowl the web to look for the best
candidates."
- Today's management tip was adapted from Smart Social Media
Helps Jobs Find You" by George Anders.
