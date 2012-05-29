BOSTON May 29 Mustering willpower is a struggle
"Mustering willpower is a struggle for almost everyone - and
it's getting harder. Today, more distractions make it difficult
to focus on your goals.
To keep yourself on track, try the following:
1. Practice small. By reminding yourself to sit up straight,
you train the same mental muscle needed to quit smoking or lose
weight. Practice small exercises in self-control, and your
overall willpower will benefit.
2. Take on one task at a time. If you try to accomplish
everything, you'll likely give up on all of it. Instead, choose
one thing to tackle. Once successful, move on to the next.
3. Monitor, monitor, monitor. The more you track your
progress on something (and ask others to help you track it) the
more likely you are to stay on task.
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Faced with
Distraction, We Need Willpower" by John Coleman.
