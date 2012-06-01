BOSTON, June 1 Many of us hate the shady,
behind-the-scenes deal-making that often marks office politics,
but it is the reality in many workplaces in how power is doled
out, and instead you should make it work for you, says Harvard
Business Review.
"You may try to avoid it, but the reality is that office
politics is how power is managed in many organizations.
Here are three ways you can navigate the system, even if you
object to it:
1. Make a map. Informal social networks are as important as
the obvious corporate hierarchy - if not more so. It's
worthwhile to chart which groups have influence and how they're
connected.
2. Cash in your chips. Those that get ahead seek out
powerful people, cultivate favors, and take advantage of them.
3. Campaign for your career. It's naïve to think that you
will be selected for high-level jobs based on merit alone.
Advocate for your career by articulating a perspective, creating
a platform, and lining up sponsors."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Three Ways Women
Can Make Office Politics Work for Them" by Jill Flynn, Kathryn
Heath, and Mary Davis Holt.
