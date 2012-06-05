BOSTON, June 5 Applying the observational skills
that "disruptive innovators" use as a way to power your job
search can help you unearth more, and better, opportunities,
says Harvard Business Review.
"Asking the right questions is the key to finding innovative
solutions to any problem, even finding a job. Instead of asking
'What job can I find today?' what if you asked, 'What kind of
job can I create today?' The slight twist of one word might hold
the key to more helpful answers.
Take a few minutes a day to write down nothing but questions
about your job search. Do this consistently for thirty days and
your questions will take you down new paths. For example, 'How
can I make a bucket of money?' may change to 'What will make me
happy for the long term?' This could then morph to 'How do I
create something for the long term?'
The result may be seeking out different kinds of job
opportunities, ones you may not have considered if you had not
changed your line of questioning."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Find a Job Using
Disruptive Innovation" by Jeff Dyer and Hal Gregersen.
(For the full post, see:
