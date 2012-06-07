BOSTON, June 7 Job hunting can be frustrating,
depressing, even devastating, but there are steps to take to
manage your feelings and keep your spirits up, says Harvard
Business Review.
"It can be hard to stay positive in today's tough job
environment, but it's critical. Becoming cynical or depressed
will work against you, in part because most interviewers, no
matter how much you fake it, will pick up on your real feelings.
Actively manage your emotions so that you are truly happy,
focused, and energetic:
1. Manage yourself. Set reasonable weekly goals for
networking, researching, and applying for jobs. Reward yourself
for accomplishing them.
2. Put your eggs in many baskets. You're less likely to get
depressed by a single rejection if you have other options in the
works.
3. Get out of the house. Do anything that will get you out,
teach you something new, connect you with new people, and
perhaps become a new line on your resume."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Don't Let Your
Job Search Depress You" by Priscilla Claman.
(For the full post, see:
here)