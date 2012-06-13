BOSTON, June 13 Providing clear guidelines - and
living out those values from the top - can help minimize the
conflicts of interests and ethical challenges your employees
face, says Harvard Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
endorsed by Reuters.
"You can't anticipate every conflict of interest employees
might encounter. But, you can increase the likeliness that
employees act in the company's best interest if you provide
clear guidelines.
Try using the following tools:
1. The Mission. A well-crafted mission statement serves as a
'true north' for all employees to follow. Make sure all
employees understand it.
2. The Values. What values should guide your employee's
behavior toward customers, suppliers, fellow employees,
communities, and shareholders? Being clear about this can help
employees avoid putting the company's reputation at risk.
3. Culture. A strong corporate culture clarifies what is not
allowed. Emphasize the codes of conduct relating to conflicts of
interest, confidential information, bribery, discrimination, and
harassment."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Managing Risks: A
New Framework" by Robert S. Kaplan and Anette Mikes.
(For the full post and to join the discussion, see:
here)