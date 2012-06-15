BOSTON, June 15 Some specific steps can help
smooth the difficult transition of high-potential managers from
functional leaders to enterprise leaders, ays Harvard Business
Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
endorsed by Reuters.
"One of the most difficult managerial transitions is moving
from functional leader to enterprise leader. Preparing people
for these top jobs needs to start early.
Give potential candidates experience on cross-functional
projects. If you run a global business, be sure to give them
international assignments as well.
As their leadership promise becomes evident, give these high
potentials positions on a senior management team and exposure to
external stakeholders, such as investors, the media, and key
customers.
Before promoting them to the enterprise level, send them to
a substantial executive program that addresses organizational
design, business process improvement, transition management, and
other capabilities.
When these rising stars are finally ready to take the reins,
place them in units that are small, distinct, and thriving.
Surround them with an experienced and assertive team who they
can learn from."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "How Managers
Become Leaders" by Michael D. Watkins.
(For the full post, see:
here)