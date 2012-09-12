BOSTON, Sept 12 Projects are the real future of
hiring, and serious firms will increasingly ask candidates to do
serious work in order to get a serious job offer, says Harvard
Business Review.
"Can you really find out what you need to know about a job
candidate in an hour-long interview? Probably not. No amount of
interviewing, reference checking, and psychological testing is a
substitute for actually working with a candidate on a real
project.
Next time you're hiring, consider giving your top candidates
a constrained project to execute. Ask them to redesign a social
media campaign, document a tricky bit of software, edit a
keynote presentation, or produce a webinar.
Look at the results and decide which candidates were able to
deliver real value. This doesn't just benefit you as the hiring
manager. Candidates will learn what it's like to really work
with you and your company."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Projects Are the
New Job Interviews" by Michael Schrage.
(For the full post, see:
here)