BOSTON, Sept 13 Expressing a clear, often simple
and sensible, vision for your team that encourages autonomy is
essential for effective leadership, says Harvard Business
Review.
"Effective leaders motivate their people with an inspiring
vision. It need not be grand or necessarily innovative, but it
does need to be sensible.
Here are three ways to create a vision that works:
1. Make it clear. People become disillusioned when they
disagree on the paths their group should take. Establish a
distinct direction that helps people move forward together more
confidently.
2. Address trade-offs. Acknowledge that executing a vision
is not easy. To make compromises feel worth it, remind people of
the future goals that they will achieve.
3. Encourage autonomy. Without a well-articulated vision,
people waste time checking with others for support. Instead,
guide people to make the right decision themselves."
