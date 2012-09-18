BOSTON, Sept 18 Many times the antidote for
overloaded consumers isn't more options at the store shelf, it's
decision simplicity, says Harvard Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
endorsed by Reuters.
"When asked, consumers almost always say they want more
options. But their purchasing behavior often indicates
otherwise. Consumers are often overwhelmed by the flood of
product information and choices available to them. Many report
unnecessarily agonizing over trivial purchases.
This cognitive overload causes them to make poor decisions,
repeatedly change their minds, give up on purchases altogether,
or regret the purchases they do make - none of which is good for
your brand.
Help your customers simplify their decisions. You can reduce
choice by getting rid of less popular products. Or you can
simplify their choices by helping them navigate their options
and giving them trustworthy information they can use to weigh
the alternatives."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "If Customers Ask
for More Choice, Don't Listen" by Karen Freeman, Patrick Spenner
and Anna Bird.
(For the full post, see:
here)