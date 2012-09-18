BOSTON, Sept 18 Many times the antidote for overloaded consumers isn't more options at the store shelf, it's decision simplicity, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

"When asked, consumers almost always say they want more options. But their purchasing behavior often indicates otherwise. Consumers are often overwhelmed by the flood of product information and choices available to them. Many report unnecessarily agonizing over trivial purchases.

This cognitive overload causes them to make poor decisions, repeatedly change their minds, give up on purchases altogether, or regret the purchases they do make - none of which is good for your brand.

Help your customers simplify their decisions. You can reduce choice by getting rid of less popular products. Or you can simplify their choices by helping them navigate their options and giving them trustworthy information they can use to weigh the alternatives."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "If Customers Ask for More Choice, Don't Listen" by Karen Freeman, Patrick Spenner and Anna Bird.

(For the full post, see: here)