"Every public speaking expert will tell you to get to know
your audience ahead of time. But what do you do with that
information?
You need to adjust your presentation to meet their needs in
several ways:
1. Consider their comprehension. For example, a presentation
to a technical group of decision makers is going to contain more
quantitative detail than a presentation to a group of less
technical junior managers.
2. Include everyone. With a mixed audience, try to address
different perspectives explicitly to keep everyone interested.
For example, 'This will affect the product managers like this...
and the engineers like this...'
3. Establish common ground. If you suspect the audience may
be hostile, begin by emphasizing concerns you share. Turn the
negative into a positive, if possible."
