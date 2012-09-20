BOSTON, Sept 20 Some of the design principles
considered key to designing a good website - such as making a
good first impression - can be applied to interactions with
clients too, says Harvard Business Review.
"A client often decides whether to trust you, rely on you -
and ultimately give you more business - based on your first few
days or weeks of working together.
Here are three ways to set up the relationship for success:
1. Make an accurate first impression. Make them feel
comfortable, but also set clear expectations about what you can
and can't offer. Don't oversell your skills.
2. Be responsive. React to client requests quickly or you
risk giving the impression you aren't really listening. If you
really need them to wait, tell them why and offer a next step.
3. Keep up the pace. If you don't continue that
responsiveness, your client may wonder what's wrong. Consistency
implies stability, and clients always want to feel like they're
in good hands."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Constructing
Your Personal User Interface" by Whitney Johnson.
(For the full post and to join the discussion, see:
