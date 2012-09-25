BOSTON, Sept 25 Without taking some deliberate
steps to get honest feedback, senior managers risk languishing
in an echo chamber, surrounded by yes-men and sycophants, says
Harvard Business Review.
"The higher up in the organization you get, the less likely
you are to receive constructive feedback on your ideas,
performance, or strategy. But you need input from others to get
better. Here's how to get it:
1. Ask constantly. Don't just ask at review time, or assume
your team members will be upfront.
2. Remove liability. If you think people won't open up,
start by gathering feedback anonymously - through a 360 process
for example - to show them you're receptive.
3. Act on it. If someone is brave enough to give you input,
recognize it. Show everyone that you receive criticism well and
can change your behavior as a result."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "How to Get
Feedback When You're the Boss" by Amy Gallo.
