BOSTON, Sept 27 A successful presentation relies on an attentive and engaged audience, which you need to hook from the start or risk losing them right away, says Harvard Business Review.

Open with a comment, question, relevant story, statement, or example that will get your audience's attention. Then use the rest of the opening to define the purpose of the presentation and briefly preview your main points.

You also need to establish your credibility. Ask yourself 'Which of my credentials will impress this particular audience?' and emphasize them. Or, if appropriate, have another person with authority introduce your presentation.

Don't overdo this step. Your audience isn't interested in your full CV and you could alienate them if you brag.

Lastly, be sure to explain upfront why your audience should care about what you're going to tell them. Be sure to answer: What's in it for them?"

