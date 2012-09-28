BOSTON, Sept 28 The most subtle and pernicious
barriers to innovation at your company could be an unwillingness
to challenge the seemingly positive myths about what has made
your organization successful in the first place, says Harvard
Business Review.
"Every organization has myths about who its great leaders
are, which behaviors to admire and imitate, and what customers
want. These myths rarely change, even when the competitive
landscape does. They are most evident when someone proposes an
idea that seems outlandish because it goes against one of these
untouchable beliefs.
Next time your team starts to take down an idea, stop and
identify the myth at play. Ask your team if the grounds for
their disapproval are, in fact, true.
It can be hard to criticize your own internal legends, so
seek an outside perspective to see the question through third
parties' eyes. With those opinions in mind, reconsider the
outlandish idea. Does it still seem crazy?
Be gentle in the process. The purpose of this exercise is
not to destroy the myths, but to reinterpret them."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "The Myths That
Prevent Change" by Roberto Verganti.
