BOSTON Oct 1 A strong culture will set people
up for success, and you need to be sure that's in place when you
are weighing up job offers, says Harvard Business Review.
"When deciding whether to take a job or not, investigate the
culture of the organization. Ask questions of the interviewer or
others who know the institution.
General ones like - 'What's the culture like?' or 'Are
people treated well?' - seldom work. You're likely to get stock
answers. Instead, ask questions that get at how the organization
does business. For example, you could ask, 'Are there special
activities to promote teamwork? Are they voluntary?'
Also, look around the office while you're there. The space
itself may give you some clues about the culture. Is it orderly
or disorderly? Is it a quiet atmosphere or a more jovial one?
There are no right answers of course. You're just looking
for a culture that will fit what you want."
