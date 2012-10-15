BOSTON Oct 15 Going for what you really want
takes courage, but by taking a risk you open yourself not only
to the possibility of failure, but also the possibility of
learning, growth, and real attainment, says Harvard Business
Review.
"When faced with a big challenge, it's tempting to
anticipate the obstacles that might get in the way, and use them
as an excuse not to move forward. But this type of
self-handicapping will prevent you from reaching your potential.
Here's how to stop it:
1. Watch for the warning signs. These include holding back,
generating lists of excuses, or excessively focusing on the
potential obstacles.
2. Articulate goals, not excuses. Use "what-ifs" and
"if-onlys" to help generate ideas about how you might remove
obstacles. For example, if you think you might fail because you
lack a certain skill, find out how to acquire it.
3. Manage your negative emotions. When faced with obstacles
(and there are always some), you're likely to feel
disappointment or anger. Be kind to yourself in working through
these emotions and focus on what you can change."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Don't Sabotage
Yourself" by Susan David.
