BOSTON Oct 17 Starting at a new company can
bring out the same anxieties as starting at a new school as a
child. Beyond the "where is the bathroom" question, there are
some distinct ways to increase your chance of success, says
Harvard Business Review.
"A new job is stressful. You're not sure what's expected of
you or how to prove yourself. Here are three things you can do
to increase your chances of success:
1. Plan your own onboarding process. Take responsibility for
learning what you need to. Work with your manager to identify
people you should get to know, locations you should visit, and
products and services you should be familiar with.
2. Give advice. Because you're still technically an
outsider, offer your perspective on how the business is run and
the key challenges it faces. Do this in a humble way so as not
to offend.
3. Get an early win. Set one or two short-term goals that
you can achieve early on. These should stem from your unique
perspective and experience."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Breaking into a
New Company" by Ron Ashkenas.
