BOSTON Oct 18 Getting a new business off the
ground can be a process dominated by a serious of short-term
decisions, but show some confidence and plan for the long term
as well, says Harvard Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
endorsed by Reuters.
"When starting a new business, there's a strong temptation
to make decisions for the short term. But you need to anticipate
the long-term challenges.
There are three things it's critical to get right:
1. Co-founders. The natural inclination is to co-found with
family or friends. But these relationships can be fraught. Plus
you're more likely to have similar perspectives. Look for
partners who bring complementary skills and assets.
2. Roles. Most founders want a C-level title. After all,
they were there from the start. But choose roles that reflect
the actual work each founder will do, not the fancy title he
wants to show off.
3. Rewards. One of the biggest questions for start-ups is
how to split equity ownership. A handshake on 50/50 will not do,
because almost all new companies will have a major change in
strategy or founder involvement. Negotiate an arrangement that
can change when circumstances do."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Three Pitfalls
Startup Founders Must Avoid" by Noam Wasserman.
(For the full post, see:
here)