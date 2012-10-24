Oct 24 Even in a tough economy jumping at the
first job opportunity might not be a good idea, says Harvard
Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
endorsed by Reuters.
"In this economy, many believe you'd be insane to turn down
a job. Certainly, if you're unemployed, you might need to take
any position offered to you.
But if you're considering a job offer that you know isn't
right for you, think about the risks:
1. Getting stuck. Once you're in a certain job,
organization, or field, it might be hard for employers to
imagine you in a different role.
2. Poor performance. If you aren't committed to a job,
you're unlikely to take it seriously. This will further your
dissatisfaction and may make it difficult to get good references
in the future.
3. Opportunity costs. You'll probably still pursue other
jobs. If you take the bad offer, you may miss out on future
options that come along. Instead, you might decide to stay in
the job market and do all you can to make other more promising
offers happen."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Should You Turn
Down a Job in This Economy?" by Bill Barnett.
(For the full post, see:
here