BOSTON Feb 3 Being culturally fluent
means being able to enter a new context, master the norms, and
feel comfortable doing so, says Harvard Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
endorsed by Reuters.
"If you're thrust into an unfamiliar culture, as a manager,
you have to modify your behavior to fit cultural norms. This can
be tough, especially if it makes you feel inauthentic.
If you face this discomfort, try these three things:
1. Identify the challenge. Pinpoint what's making you
uneasy. For example, in a culture that values a top-down
leadership style, are you struggling to provide clear
directives?
2. Adjust your behavior. Make small but meaningful
adjustments that both reflect the culture you're working in and
stay true to your values. You don't have to yell at employees,
but could you be more assertive?
Recognize the value. While you may need to behave in
counterintuitive ways, focus on the desired outcome."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Three Skills
Every 21st-Century Manager Needs" by Andrew L. Molinsky, Thomas
H. Davenport, Bala Iyer, and Cathy Davidson.
(For the full post, see:
here)