BOSTON Feb 7 There are some ways to deliberately increase your exposure within a company by connecting with your boss's boss, says Harvard Business Review.

"Spending time with the leader two levels above you can give you a broader perspective on your job and advance your career. But not everyone has access to their boss's boss.

Here are three things you can do to catch this manager's attention:

1. Take advantage of every opportunity to touch base. Send a note of congratulations when she gets a promotion or honor. Forward a relevant article. Ask a question only she'll know the answer to.

2. Increase your exposure. Volunteer for a cross-functional team. Send periodic updates on your work to your manager, and ask him to forward them to his boss.

3. Produce results. Impress customers-internal and external-and send your manager any compliments you receive. He will undoubtedly send it on since your success reflects positively on him."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Get to Know Your Boss's Boss" by Priscilla Claman.

