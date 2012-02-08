BOSTON Feb 8 There are some simple ways
to help persuade people to believe in your idea without
alienating them, says Harvard Business Review.
"Persuading people to believe in your idea is a critical
leadership skill. But too many managers don't know how.
Here are three things to try next time you need to gain
consensus or secure a deal:
1. Don't make the hard sell. Setting out a strong position
at the start gives opponents something to fight. It's better to
present your position with reserve, so you can adjust it if
needed.
2. Don't resist compromise. Compromise is not surrender.
People want to see that you are flexible enough to respond to
their concerns and incorporate their perspectives.
3. Don't assume it's a one-shot deal. Persuasion is a
process. You'll rarely arrive at a solution on the first try.
Listen, test your position, and then refine it based on the
group's input."
