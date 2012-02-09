BOSTON Feb 9 Some retailers are
successfully leveraging location-based mobile tools like
Foursquare to outsmart the competition, says Harvard Business
Review.
"New technologies allow companies to attract, reward, and
engage customers in new ways. For example, with location-based
mobile tools, customers can check in to a store and show their
contacts that they've been there. These tools are meant to be
playful and fun, and can create free buzz for a retailer.
Here are two ways to use them:
1. Make creative offers. Giving people a $1 off for checking
in is boring and predictable. Offer a donation to a local
charity for every check-in on a certain day or ask customers to
post pictures of themselves in your store to earn a discount.
2. Reward the 'mayors.' People who have the most check-ins
earn the title of mayor. Encourage frequent visits by giving
them perks: Allow them to cut a long line or get a prime parking
spot."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Five Foursquare
Tactics to Attract Customers" by Carmine Gallo.
(For the full post, see:
