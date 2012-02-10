BOSTON Feb 10 If you want to institute a
"no whining" rule in your organization, there are two mindsets
says Harvard Business Review.
"We're all grown-ups here, right? Then why do teams still
whine? It's part of the human condition to complain, but it
doesn't have to derail your group.
When people on your team get frustrated and need a
sympathetic ear, do the following:
1. Insist on accountability. Don't allow people to present a
problem without attempting a solution. Advise them to do what
they think is necessary to achieve results.
2. Encourage positivity. If the whining is about fellow
teammates, encourage the group to work with each other to better
understand the nature of the problem, and then create a joint
solution. Remind them that most people aren't intentionally
difficult."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "The No Whining
Rule for Managers" by Ron Ashkenas.
