"Most managers understand how to use online tools, such as
LinkedIn and Facebook, to build their networks.
But few use these networks to gather information and wield
influence. Here are three things you can do with a strong
digital network:
1. Test ideas. Test proposals and strategies both inside and
outside your organization. Float an idea to see how many "likes"
it gets or to direct people to a survey.
2. Broker connections. Increase your influence by
positioning yourself as a bridge between unconnected groups.
Identify potential collaborations and make introductions.
3. Get feedback. Good networkers rely on their contacts to
give feedback on challenges. Post a message about your struggle
and solicit input."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Three Skills
Every 21st-Century Manager Needs" by Andrew L. Molinsky, Thomas
H. Davenport, Bala Iyer, and Cathy Davidson.
