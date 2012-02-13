BOSTON Feb 13 Being culturally fluent means being able to enter a new context, master the norms, and feel comfortable doing so, says Harvard Business Review.

"Most managers understand how to use online tools, such as LinkedIn and Facebook, to build their networks.

But few use these networks to gather information and wield influence. Here are three things you can do with a strong digital network:

1. Test ideas. Test proposals and strategies both inside and outside your organization. Float an idea to see how many "likes" it gets or to direct people to a survey.

2. Broker connections. Increase your influence by positioning yourself as a bridge between unconnected groups. Identify potential collaborations and make introductions.

3. Get feedback. Good networkers rely on their contacts to give feedback on challenges. Post a message about your struggle and solicit input."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Three Skills Every 21st-Century Manager Needs" by Andrew L. Molinsky, Thomas H. Davenport, Bala Iyer, and Cathy Davidson.

(For the full post, see: here)