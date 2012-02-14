BOSTON Feb 14 When you unplug you mind
for a minute, you restore yourself to your "factory default
settings," which tend to be generous, open-hearted and hopeful,
says Harvard Business Review.
"When a project or meeting gets difficult, it can be
tempting to power through to try to get it over with. But it's
better to do the same you might do for a slow-moving computer:
shut it off and wait a minute. Give yourself the opportunity to
regain your composure.
In a meeting that's going nowhere? Take a break. Not making
headway on that proposal you need to write? Take a walk. During
the break, don't think of new strategies or arguments.
By taking yourself out of the situation, you allow your
brain to rest so that when you return-with a fresh perspective
and a calm mind-you are more likely to find a new solution."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Restore Yourself
to Your Factory Default Settings" by Peter Bregman.
(For the full post, see:
