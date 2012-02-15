BOSTON Feb 15 Once the lofty subjects of
purpose, goals and plans have been determined, team leaders need
to pay attention to the actual mechanics of how the team will
actually do its work, says Harvard Business Review.
"Most team leaders know to help their team define goals, but
the conversation shouldn't stop there. You also need to agree on
the mechanics of how the team will get the work done.
Here are four things that need to be clear on every team:
1. Roles and responsibilities. Every member needs to know
their tasks and how their work will contribute to the overall
goals.
2. Work processes. You don't need a notebook full of
procedures, but agree on how to carry out the basics-such as
decision-making or communicating.
3. Rules of engagement. Establish a constructive team
culture. Discuss the shared values, norms, and beliefs that will
shape the daily give-and-take between team members.
4. Performance metrics. How will you measure progress?
Define the measures for meeting the goals, and the consequences
for not meeting them."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "For Your Team's
Success, Remember the How" by Linda Hill & Kent Lineback.
(For the full post and to join the discussion, see:
