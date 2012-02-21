BOSTON Feb 21 How you think about
"Most companies want to be the best at what they do. But in
the vast majority of business, there is no such thing as "the
best." Trying to imitate rivals will get you nowhere: It's
impossible to do exactly what your competitors are doing and end
up with superior results. Customers choose different products
and services for different reasons, and it's unlikely you'll win
them all. Instead, focus on creating superior value for the
customers that choose your company. Doing this profitably means
accepting limits and making tradeoffs-you can't meet every need
of every customer. Don't set out to win a war. Instead find your
audience and capture their attention and loyalty."
