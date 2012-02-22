BOSTON Feb 22 Taking on a new job doesn't
mean stomping all over the people you are now working with and
overriding the existing dynamics without first learning what
they are, says Harvard Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
endorsed by Reuters.
"Taking on a new assignment is exciting. But it's not easy.
Here are three common mistakes people make when moving to a new
job, and how to avoid them:
1. Forgetting about the people. Most people start a new job
with a plan for success. But you can't forget the people. Know
who you will need to rely on to get your work done and focus on
building productive relationships with them.
2. Failing to listen. You may be eager to introduce yourself
and your plan, but don't dominate conversations. Listen to
others so their input can guide you.
3. Relying on old power dynamics. Every organization has a
way of operating. Don't assume what worked in your last company
will work in the new one. Understand the new dynamics and how to
establish your authority."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Get Ready for
Your Next Assignment" by Katie Smith Milway, Ann Goggins
Gregory, Jenny Davis-Peccoud, and Kathleen Yazbak.
(For the full post and to join the discussion, see:
here)