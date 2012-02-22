BOSTON Feb 22 Taking on a new job doesn't mean stomping all over the people you are now working with and overriding the existing dynamics without first learning what they are, says Harvard Business Review.

"Taking on a new assignment is exciting. But it's not easy. Here are three common mistakes people make when moving to a new job, and how to avoid them:

1. Forgetting about the people. Most people start a new job with a plan for success. But you can't forget the people. Know who you will need to rely on to get your work done and focus on building productive relationships with them.

2. Failing to listen. You may be eager to introduce yourself and your plan, but don't dominate conversations. Listen to others so their input can guide you.

3. Relying on old power dynamics. Every organization has a way of operating. Don't assume what worked in your last company will work in the new one. Understand the new dynamics and how to establish your authority."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Get Ready for Your Next Assignment" by Katie Smith Milway, Ann Goggins Gregory, Jenny Davis-Peccoud, and Kathleen Yazbak.

