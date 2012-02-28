BOSTON Feb 28 Framing your message in the right way is the best way to get your point across when communicating with colleagues, says Harvard Business Review.

"To capture any audience's attention, you must frame your message properly. Whether you're making a presentation, composing an email, or talking with your boss, here's how to convey your idea:

1. Start with what you want. Busy colleagues don't want to wait for the punch line. Provide the most important information up front.

2. Explain the complication. Give the specific reason for your message. What prompted you to deliver it?

3. Connect to the big picture. Explain why your audience should care. Point out what is relevant to them and how it links to their goals.

4. End with a call to action. Once you've set the context, reiterate what you need."

- Today's management tip was adapted from the book "Guide to Managing Up and Across."

