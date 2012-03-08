BOSTON, March 8 Performance anxiety is natural when presenting before an audience, but good preparation is a first step to reduce stage fright, says Harvard Business Review.

"Good preparation reduces performance anxiety. Next time you need to present to an audience, follow these three steps:

1. Be confident in your topic. Your audience already believes that you're the expert, so don't try to bluff. If the people you're presenting to feel you're unsure of your material, they'll lose trust in you.

2. Imagine questions people might ask. Construct answers before you give your speech. Either incorporate the answers into your presentation or be ready to provide them during Q&A.

3. Memorize the first minute of your presentation. You experience your greatest anxiety at the beginning of a speech. Knowing the opening of your presentation will give you a good start."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Guide to Persuasive Presentations."

