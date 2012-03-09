BOSTON, March 9 You can enhance your
online presence by putting out the kind of content that goes
beyond pet photos and establishes you as an expert, says Harvard
Business Review. Just don't tell your dog.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
endorsed by Reuters.
"Social media is not just for socializing. When handled
correctly, you can use it to enhance your personal brand,
establish your expertise, or demonstrate your digital fluency.
Commit to using social media for professional reasons and be
proactive about managing your activity and image.
Consider what potential employers or colleagues will see -
you don't want them to discover only pictures of you and your
dog, or worse.
Make sure at a minimum you have a LinkedIn account with a
completed profile. Try tweeting or blogging about your area of
expertise, thereby creating content that others can forward,
retweet, or repost. This can help you establish yourself as an
expert."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Boost Your Career
with Social Media: Tips for the Uninitiated" by Amy Gallo.
(For the full post, see:
here)