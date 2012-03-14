BOSTON, March 14 Running decisive meetings
is a key skill that helps drive an agenda and cut down on
time-wasting, and not letting chronic latecomers disrupt your
rhythm is a good place to start, says Harvard Business Review.
"No matter how well you've prepared your meeting, things
will go wrong. One of the more common disruptions is attendees
showing up late.
If people belatedly walk in, try these three things:
1. Don't recap. Resist the temptation to catch up
latecomers. Keep moving forward. You can update them afterward.
2. Assign a job. If you sense someone might be late, give
her something to do during the meeting. If she has a job, she's
more likely to show up on time.
3. Walk him there. Physically help a chronic latecomer get
to the meeting. Stop by his desk at the appointed time and ask
if you can walk together."
- Today's management tip was adapted from the book, "Guide
to Making Every Meeting Matter."
