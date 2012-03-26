BOSTON, March 26 In order to focus your energy
for a presentation, imagine that you had 30 seconds to talk
instead of 30 minutes, says Harvard Business Review.
"When you're giving a presentation and nervousness kicks in,
it's tough to be brief. But, your audience expects you to state
your conclusion and stand behind it, not ramble on aimlessly.
You can only do that if you zero in on the purpose. When you
prepare for your talk, work backwards. Before you put anything
down on paper, know the key message you want your audience to
remember.
Ask yourself: If my presentation were 30 seconds instead of
30 minutes, what would I say? Force yourself to summarize your
key point. Once you've done that, think through what other
information you'll need to support that point."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "In Presentations,
Learn to Say Less" by Ron Ashkenas.
