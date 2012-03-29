BOSTON, March 29 Choosing the right type of
mentor is important as a way to speed up your learning and help
compete for jobs that were previously held by those with decades
of experience, says Harvard Business Review.
"Many of the jobs that Baby Boomers will vacate over the
next two decades will go to young upstarts. But how do you
compete for jobs formerly held by people with decades more
experience?
The right mentors can help speed up your learning. Consider
contacting the following types of people:
1. A senior executive with experience in a country where
your company is expanding-perhaps in an emerging market, such as
Brazil or Russia. Develop a more global mind-set.
2. A high-performing peer in an adjacent industry. Gain a
new, broader perspective on the field in which your company
operates.
3. A mid-level manager in a sector your business serves. Get
into your customer's shoes and see how the industry looks from
another standpoint."
