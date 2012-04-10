BOSTON, April 10 Happiness comes from the
intersection of what you love, what you're good at, and what the
world needs, says Harvard Business Review.
"When it comes to careers, we're told to follow our
passions. But you might find greater satisfaction if you work on
big problems. Whether it's an issue in education, health care,
climate change, poverty, or technology; figure out how you can
contribute to a solution.
Choose a problem that you care about - even personally - and
let this dilemma be your compass. Get out of the office, meet
people who are affected by the problem, and connect with those
working in this area. Doing so shifts your attention from
yourself to others. By becoming less focused on yourself, you
might become happier with your work."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "To Find
Happiness, Forget About Passion" by Oliver Segovia.
