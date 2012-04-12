BOSTON, April 12 Developing effective strategy
in turbulent times requires breaking with old habits and having
difficult discussions, says Harvard Business Review.
"Strategic planning fails when it has fuzzy objectives, too
many people, and a rushed schedule. When your company faces
uncertainty and needs to develop a strategy fast, do it the
right way:
1. Define the challenge. Your leadership team can't settle
on a path forward unless everyone agrees on the problem you're
trying to solve. Once you are aligned, focus on core questions
and avoid meandering discussions.
2. Identify the destination. Define the future state and how
to get there. Don't try to please everyone; make the hard
choices that lead to a clear strategy.
3. Develop options. Changes in the marketplace are
inevitable. Come up with alternative approaches that let you to
respond to uncertain events."
