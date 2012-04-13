BOSTON, April 13 A mentor who has recently trod the same career path as you could be more useful than one with the ultimate depth of experience, says Harvard Business Review.

"When people early in their careers seek mentors, they often target those with a depth of experience. But experts can't teach you everything. And, often they are so far removed from your day-to-day work that they can't help you solve problems.

Select at least one mentor with only a few more years of experience than you. Someone who has recently walked in your shoes can give you practical, relevant advice on the challenges you face.

She may also give you insight into what's coming in your career and the types of challenges you'll be up against next."

