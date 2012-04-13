BOSTON, April 13 A mentor who has recently trod
the same career path as you could be more useful than one with
the ultimate depth of experience,
says Harvard Business Review.
"When people early in their careers seek mentors, they often
target those with a depth of experience. But experts can't teach
you everything. And, often they are so far removed from your
day-to-day work that they can't help you solve problems.
Select at least one mentor with only a few more years of
experience than you. Someone who has recently walked in your
shoes can give you practical, relevant advice on the challenges
you face.
She may also give you insight into what's coming in your
career and the types of challenges you'll be up against next."
- Today's management tip was adapted from the book, "Guide to
Getting the Mentoring You Need."
