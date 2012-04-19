BOSTON, April 19 To practice leadership in your
life, seize opportunities to make and learn from decisions,
whenever and wherever they arise, says Harvard Business Review.
"Leadership is not an innate trait that you're born with. It
can be learned. The key is to practice before you have the
official title.
Start by focusing on the choices you make now, such as who
to put on your team or what vendor to use for your project.
Recognize that you likely don't know everything. Making
decisions based on incomplete information is a skill that every
leader must master.
Once you've acted, ask yourself: Was that the right
decision? Could you have done something differently? This will
get you comfortable with making decisions, acting upon them, and
reflecting on their outcomes. Then, learn from your inevitable
mistakes.
You will build knowledge and skills as you work up to the
larger decisions with broader consequences that all leaders have
to make."
