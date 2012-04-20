BOSTON, April 20 Customers mostly don't want to
be "delighted" in some contrived mannter, but instead want quick
responses and solutions to their problems, says Harvard Business
Review.
"The notion of going above and beyond customer needs is so
entrenched that managers rarely question it. But delighting your
customers may be a waste of time and energy.
In fact, most customers just want simple, quick solutions to
their problems, and your company should make that possible.
Think about the service initiatives you have underway.
Question whether they are focused on reducing customer effort or
adding unnecessary bells and whistles. Start with frontline
employees since they likely interact with customers the most.
Make sure they have the skills, permission, and the incentive to
reduce customer effort."
