BOSTON, April 25 Once you face the fact that you are a limited resource, not a cheap and readily available commodity, you can start dealing with the reality of time management, says Harvard Business Review.

"If you're like most people, you're overwhelmed with how much you have to do and frustrated by all the things you can't finish. The reality is that there isn't enough time to do it all. Once you admit that, you can explicitly choose what you are going to do.

Instead of letting things haphazardly fall through the cracks, you can intentionally push unimportant things aside and focus on the things that matter.

Don't instantly react to the needs that land on your desk; make deliberate choices that will move you toward your goals. You also need to make conscious decisions about what not to do."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "The Biggest Myth in Time Management" by Peter Bregman.

