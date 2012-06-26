BOSTON, June 26 The ability to communicate a
clear, visionary, and inspirational message that captivates and
motivates an audience is not as elusive as it seems, says
Harvard Business Review.
"Charisma is not innate. True, no amount of practice will
turn you into Winston Churchill or Martin Luther King Jr., but
you can still win over your followers by changing how you
communicate.
Whenever possible, express your conviction to a project or
idea. This will reveal the quality of your character, which
establishes your credibility with listeners so they identify and
align themselves with you.
Demonstrate authority by setting high goals and conveying
confidence that your team can achieve them. A leader will
inspire her followers when she truly believes that they can
reach their goal."
- Today's management tip was adapted from " Learning
Charisma" by John Antonakis, Marika Fenley, and
Sue Liechti.
