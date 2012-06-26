BOSTON, June 26 The ability to communicate a clear, visionary, and inspirational message that captivates and motivates an audience is not as elusive as it seems, says Harvard Business Review.

"Charisma is not innate. True, no amount of practice will turn you into Winston Churchill or Martin Luther King Jr., but you can still win over your followers by changing how you communicate.

Whenever possible, express your conviction to a project or idea. This will reveal the quality of your character, which establishes your credibility with listeners so they identify and align themselves with you.

Demonstrate authority by setting high goals and conveying confidence that your team can achieve them. A leader will inspire her followers when she truly believes that they can reach their goal."

