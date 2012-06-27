BOSTON, June 27 Determining whether to take a
job offer can - and should - be a difficult decision, even in a
Harvard Business Review.
"Deciding whether to accept a job offer can, and should, be
a difficult decision. Before you say "yes," evaluate the
situation carefully:
1. Shape the offer beforehand. During the interview, be
clear on your expectations and desires about the job. This
increases the likelihood that the offer includes what you want
most.
2. Do your research. Find out as much as you can about the
organization, its future prospects, the culture, and your new
co-workers.
3. Think through your other prospects. You'll likely receive
your first offer when other employers are still considering you
for a position. Be realistic about what is likely to come down
the line."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Accept the Job
Offer or Walk Away?" by Amy Gallo.
