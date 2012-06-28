BOSTON, June 28 Not all of us have the creative
firepower of a Charles Dickens or a Steve Jobs, but clearing a
pathway to innovative thinking can be surprisingly simple, says
Harvard Business Review.
"Creativity is an essential skill for navigating an
increasingly complex world. And yet the path to innovative
thinking can be surprisingly simple.
To improve your own ingenuity, practice the following:
1. Reduce stress, but not too much. Being overly relaxed
won't get your creative juices flowing. Embrace an in-between
emotional state, neither complacent nor stressed out.
2. Get out of the office. Walk to work, take public
transportation, wander about to see how real consumers behave
and spend their time. If you never take the time to fill your
creative well, you'll have nothing to contribute.
3. Let your mind wander. Studies show that day dreaming
stimulates a unique mental state. You'll connect dots in new
ways when you allow your mind to roam."
