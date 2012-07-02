BOSTON, July 2 Some risks arise from events
outside the company that are beyond its influence and control.
It makes sense to openly discuss what those risks could be as a
way to manage the unexpected, says Harvard Business Review.
"You can monitor and control preventable risks - such as
those resulting from employees' actions or breakdowns in routine
operational processes - by setting rules and using standard
compliance tools. But, rules often can't prevent strategic and
external risks, neither of which you have much power over.
To deal with these kinds of risks, encourage managers to
openly discuss them. Use tools, such as maps of likelihood and
impact and help team leaders envision risks through scenario
planning. Then engage them in finding cost-effective ways to
manage those potential risks that can't be avoided by regulation
alone."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Managing Risks: A
New Framework" by Robert S. Kaplan and Anette Mikes.
(For the full post, see:
here)